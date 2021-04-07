Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Rachel Lam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,327 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,724.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Magnite stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.76. 1,381,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,981. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,775,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

