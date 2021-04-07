Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Sells 34,091 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,389,890.07. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 312,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,725,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,354,473.03.

MGNI traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,981. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Magnite by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. TheStreet raised Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

