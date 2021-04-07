Insider Selling: Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Sells 3,704 Shares of Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ NOVT traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day moving average is $123.14. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.62 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.56 and a beta of 1.09.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVT shares. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.