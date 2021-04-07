Insider Selling: Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Sells 3,704 Shares of Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day moving average is $123.14. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.62 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $37,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,972,000 after acquiring an additional 227,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,834,000 after acquiring an additional 129,606 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,646,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVT shares. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

