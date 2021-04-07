Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells 1,890 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $159,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,724 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $255,157.08.

On Monday, February 8th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,051 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $433,880.90.

On Friday, February 5th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,572 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $134,830.44.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,046 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $167,485.56.

Power Integrations stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.36. 388,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,147. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Cowen raised their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

