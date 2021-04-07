Insider Selling: Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $71,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,861,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,255,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Priority Technology alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $68,700.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $86,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,310 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $40,727.70.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $89,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $79,400.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $79,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $69,100.00.

Shares of Priority Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. 3,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,418. The stock has a market cap of $474.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRTH. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Priority Technology by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Priority Technology by 37.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.