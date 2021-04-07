Insider Selling: Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.40. 332,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,226. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $140.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.38.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $275.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Stephens began coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.28.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

