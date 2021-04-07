Insider Selling: Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.40. The stock had a trading volume of 332,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $140.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.38. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. Research analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after buying an additional 2,705,808 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after buying an additional 201,136 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,093,000 after buying an additional 163,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 701.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,881,000 after buying an additional 463,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,388,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFPT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

