Insider Selling: PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CEO Sells 2,521 Shares of Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PVH traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,450. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.34 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PVH by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after purchasing an additional 203,009 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

