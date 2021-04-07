Insider Selling: Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) President Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $78,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 745,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,764,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE QUOT traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 376,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,483. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $16.83.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $142.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.91 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,477,000 after purchasing an additional 236,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.