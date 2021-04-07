Insider Selling: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ RPD traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.40. 9,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,388. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

