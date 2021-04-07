Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $25,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 788,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,470.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $25,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $25,320.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $27,240.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $27,240.00.

On Monday, March 15th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $28,480.00.

Shares of RDI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. 38,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,195. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 21.5% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 336,184 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Reading International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.