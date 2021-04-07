Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Sells 18,215 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $849,729.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Svennilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Svennilson sold 27,953 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.80.

Revolution Medicines stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,927. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 75.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

