Insider Selling: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Insider Sells 66,289 Shares of Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) insider J Duncan Smith sold 66,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Duncan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, J Duncan Smith sold 12,667 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $380,516.68.

NASDAQ:SBGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. 45,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,271. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,393 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,570,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,023,000 after acquiring an additional 172,580 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,001,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.