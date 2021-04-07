Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells 9,090 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $2,161,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,306,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.55, for a total value of $2,095,699.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $2,007,253.80.

On Tuesday, March 16th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,172,510.00.

Shares of SNOW traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,246. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $205.07 and a one year high of $429.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.59.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

