Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $487,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marka Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 52,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,278. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.49 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,575,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,490,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.61.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

