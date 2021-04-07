Insider Selling: SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Insider Sells 3,832 Shares of Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $128,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $274,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vichheka Heang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Vichheka Heang sold 14,596 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $466,926.04.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Vichheka Heang sold 7,989 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $298,309.26.

On Monday, February 22nd, Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44.

Shares of SunPower stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,238,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,584. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.63 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,782,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 137,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

