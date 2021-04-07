Insider Selling: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Insider Sells 2,205 Shares of Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.49. 393,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,826,071. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,420,000 after buying an additional 3,149,326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after buying an additional 2,440,528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 414.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,306,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

