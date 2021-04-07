Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SNX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.88. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $121.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cross Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $2,882,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $36,500,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 384,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.