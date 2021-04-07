Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Sells 4,453 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, March 8th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $20.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $670.97. 26,100,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,435,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,347.33, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.67 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $677.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $621.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

