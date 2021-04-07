Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells 1,243 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PGR traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.70. 36,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,808. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.99.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,460,000 after purchasing an additional 149,521 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

