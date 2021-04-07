Insider Selling: United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) CFO Sells 24,282 Shares of Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

X traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,029,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,494,896. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

