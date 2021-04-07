Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells 25,770 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $571,578.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,043 shares in the company, valued at $732,893.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $400,999.77.

On Thursday, January 28th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29.

Shares of VITL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.09. 304,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,598. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

VITL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $49,942,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 164,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $5,337,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,578,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

