Insider Selling: Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $602,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,834.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VRM traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $38.44. 730,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,555. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRM shares. Truist lowered their price target on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,994 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,937,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vroom by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after purchasing an additional 107,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,197,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

