Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.09, for a total value of $1,530,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Bozzini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.93. The stock had a trading volume of 778,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,627. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.27 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of -134.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

