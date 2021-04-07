Insider Selling: X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $22,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $23,376.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $18,912.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. 1,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $154.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XFOR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

