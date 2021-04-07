Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Sells 50,784 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,281,922.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zai Lab alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $2,948,637.12.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded up $7.59 on Wednesday, hitting $135.28. The company had a trading volume of 923,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,199. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after acquiring an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 111.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 18.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.