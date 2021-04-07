Insight Protocol Price Up 53.9% Over Last Week (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 53.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $224,923.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00055132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.00633812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00078859 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

INX is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.