Insights Network Reaches Market Cap of $9.07 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Insights Network has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $9.07 million and $144,366.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00022277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.60 or 0.00635053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00079988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,528,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

