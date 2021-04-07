Insured Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $12.50 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,207,247 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

