Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Trimmed by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 133,042 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.3% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $51,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.86. 521,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,417,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

