Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$40.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s current price.

IFP has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities downgraded Interfor from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Interfor from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Interfor stock traded up C$0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,495. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$6.01 and a twelve month high of C$31.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interfor will post 3.3299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total value of C$267,756.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,054,511.61. Also, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at C$1,374,686.10.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

