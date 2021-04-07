Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Raymond James

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities downgraded Interfor from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of IFP stock traded up C$0.61 on Wednesday, reaching C$30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,495. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.05. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$6.01 and a 1 year high of C$31.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Interfor will post 3.3299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,774 shares in the company, valued at C$8,054,511.61. Also, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total value of C$271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,200.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

