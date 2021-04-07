InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:IPVAU) Quiet Period Set To End on April 14th

InterPrivate II Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:IPVAU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, April 14th. InterPrivate II Acquisition had issued 22,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During InterPrivate II Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of IPVAU stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition

There is no company description available for InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp.

