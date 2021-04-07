InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. Units’ Quiet Period To Expire on April 14th (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. Units’ (NASDAQ:IPVIU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, April 14th. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. Units had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. Units’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. Units stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. Units has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.15.

