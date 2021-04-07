Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.76). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($3.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%.

ITCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. 9,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,781. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $107,309.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $140,268.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,953. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

