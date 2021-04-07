Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) Stock Price Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) shares dropped 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 8,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 10,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.