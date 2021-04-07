Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,344 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP remained flat at $$22.22 during trading on Wednesday. 2,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,409. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41.

