Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Holdings Raised by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,902 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.11% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $905,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,729,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,843. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

