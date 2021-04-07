Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/6/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/5/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/4/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $775.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $775.00.

3/16/2021 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2021 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

3/10/2021 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at FIX to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of TSLA opened at $691.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $679.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $663.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,388.80, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Get Tesla Inc alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total transaction of $8,110,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 611,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,444,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,200 shares of company stock valued at $61,942,923. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.