Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 776 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,392% compared to the average daily volume of 52 call options.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth about $23,681,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 251,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

MD stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $416.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. Equities analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

