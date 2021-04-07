Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,090% compared to the typical daily volume of 84 put options.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial cut Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

