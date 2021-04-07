Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,130 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,651% compared to the typical volume of 293 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of NYSE VER traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,429. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

