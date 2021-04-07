Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,142 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,795% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Shares of ALPN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.02. 4,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,465. The company has a market cap of $263.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.72. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,307.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.