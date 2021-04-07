Investors Purchase Large Volume of Turquoise Hill Resources Put Options (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,740 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,243% compared to the typical daily volume of 204 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 4,885,443 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,293,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,364,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,673,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,383,000.

TRQ opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

