InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.01

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.04. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 778,293 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 111,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of InVivo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The company is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

