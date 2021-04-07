ION Achieves Market Capitalization of $584,969.44 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, ION has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $584,969.44 and approximately $263.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00053481 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.80 or 0.00311947 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031508 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 325.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00020032 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,562,025 coins and its circulating supply is 13,662,025 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

