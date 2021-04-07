ION (ION) Hits Market Cap of $593,064.08

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $593,064.08 and $22.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ION has traded down 42.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00053262 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.08 or 0.00312341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010949 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00030338 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011755 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003067 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 253.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00020000 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,562,429 coins and its circulating supply is 13,662,429 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.