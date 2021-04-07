IONChain (IONC) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar. One IONChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $416,092.05 and $3,209.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IONChain

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

