IOST Market Cap Hits $849.36 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, IOST has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $849.36 million and approximately $465.35 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00055781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00022035 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00047278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.92 or 0.00626435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00079443 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

