IoTeX (IOTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $464.52 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 8% higher against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $464.52 million and approximately $75.28 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00056533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00021401 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00046471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.50 or 0.00634623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00080699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

